Baker Hughes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,101 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 427% compared to the average volume of 209 call options.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.