Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bancorp 34 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 8.80%.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.