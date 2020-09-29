Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.89

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.89 and last traded at $177.95, with a volume of 7145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $65,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $205,893.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $313,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $596,446. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bandwidth by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

