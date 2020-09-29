Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,643,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 10,151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BZQIF remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television.

