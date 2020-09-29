Bank of America Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $51.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of BIP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

