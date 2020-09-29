Bank of America Cuts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $10.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

GLNG opened at $6.06 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Golar LNG by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

