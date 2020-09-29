Bank of America Cuts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $10.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.
GLNG opened at $6.06 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.