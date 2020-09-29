Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:CICOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,409,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 15,182,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CICOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CICC Research upgraded Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of China from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,689. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49.

