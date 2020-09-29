Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Bank of Hawaii (NASDAQ:BOH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 2.60 $225.91 million $5.56 8.99 Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.16 $5.61 million N/A N/A

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 23.91% 13.98% 0.99% Bank of the James Financial Group 12.32% 7.69% 0.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of Hawaii and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

