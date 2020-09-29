Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,805,800 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the August 31st total of 1,371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.0 days.

Bankia stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNKXF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

