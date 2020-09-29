Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group intends to become more competent on the back of business acquisitions and the divestiture of non-core businesses. The company’s focus on lowering of its debt level and rewarding shareholders handsomely is likely to work in its favor in the quarters ahead. Its long-term debt recorded a decline of 9.2% on a sequential basis in the second quarter of 2020. However, it has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets on account of low order intakes mostly due to the coronavirus outbreak-related issues. Moving ahead, reduced aircraft utilization and lower aircraft demand are likely to hurt its Aerospace segment’s prospects. Due to uncertainties related to the pandemic, it refrained from providing guidance for 2020. In the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on B. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,327. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 198,397 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

