Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $$609.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $453.00 and a 1-year high of $610.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $590.12.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions, and Key and Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, heavy duty exit devices, and elegant door hardware interconnect towers; entrance systems, including automated boarding pass controls and automatic sliding doors; electronic access control and data collection solutions; mechanical and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic hotel locks and access control systems; safe locks; interior glass systems, which include multifunctional manual sliding door systems; key systems and key cutting machines; and movable walls.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.