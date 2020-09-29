Basic Attention Token Reaches One Day Volume of $187.46 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $346.23 million and approximately $187.46 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.04816264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,262,994 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.