Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Bayshore Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayshore Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.