Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.