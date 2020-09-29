Beaxy Price Up 9.8% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $812,963.71 and approximately $7,485.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.72 or 0.04790025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

