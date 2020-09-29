Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.6 days.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

