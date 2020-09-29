(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of (BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. (BEEM) has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.98.

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

