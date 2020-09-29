Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 217.4% in September

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRGO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Bergio International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

