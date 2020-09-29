BidaskClub Lowers Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avrobio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

AVRO stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Avrobio will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 7.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

