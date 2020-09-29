BidaskClub Lowers HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $311.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 270,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121,191 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.