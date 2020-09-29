BidaskClub Lowers Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Michaels Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.72.

MIK opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 189,256 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

