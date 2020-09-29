BidaskClub Lowers Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.08.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 27,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

