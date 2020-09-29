BidaskClub Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.68. AAON has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

