BidaskClub Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $86.34 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.18 and a beta of 1.30. GDS has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

