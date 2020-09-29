BidaskClub Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.22.

INSM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 211,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 16,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

