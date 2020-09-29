BidaskClub Upgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 19.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

