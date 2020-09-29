Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. BOCOM International cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.81.

BILI stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 188.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 231,748 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,807,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

