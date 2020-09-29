BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Head to Head Comparison

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69%

BioCardia has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Harpoon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 39.90 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -0.87 Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 69.99 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.31

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioCardia and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

