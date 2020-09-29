BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.37

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

The firm has a market cap of $865.01 million, a P/E ratio of -90.50, a PEG ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $443,366.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

