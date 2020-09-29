BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.44.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. 13,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,808. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.