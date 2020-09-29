BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRTXQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,632,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,847,512. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 103.98.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

