BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRTXQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,632,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,847,512. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 103.98.
About BioRestorative Therapies
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.