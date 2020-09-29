Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100,559.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $238.42 or 0.02220485 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $107.29 million and approximately $100,559.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00841454 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

