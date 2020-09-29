Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $227.13 or 0.02115311 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,737.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00606468 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012164 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,531,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Altcoin Trader, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, BTC Markets, cfinex, Sistemkoin, Bitstamp, DSX, Tidex, Coinsuper, QuadrigaCX, HitBTC, CPDAX, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, OTCBTC, Iquant, Koinex, Instant Bitex, Koinim, Bibox, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Coinroom, BitForex, CoinBene, Coindeal, BX Thailand, ACX, UEX, TOPBTC, Bittylicious, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Bitsane, Upbit, Braziliex, GOPAX, Coinnest, Coinrail, Indodax, Bit2C, ZB.COM, MBAex, Buda, CoinTiger, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Graviex, FCoin, OKEx, Exrates, HBUS, Coinbe, Mercatox, YoBit, Liqui, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitinka, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bleutrade, BigONE, IDCM, Gatecoin, BiteBTC, BitBay, Coinfloor, Korbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bitbns, WEX, EXX, Huobi, Bitbank, OKCoin International, DragonEX, Crex24, xBTCe, Coinsquare, Bisq, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, bitFlyer, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, Kuna, Coinhub, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Zaif, Cryptohub, C2CX, Binance, Trade By Trade, COSS, BTCC, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, BitMarket, Bitso, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Koineks, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Kraken, Cryptomate, Mercado Bitcoin, ABCC, Liquid, RightBTC and WazirX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.