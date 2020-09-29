Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Tops $4.57 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $139.26 million and $4.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00074010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, CEX.IO and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00553022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, QuadrigaCX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Korbit, Bithumb, Graviex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Huobi, Bitsane, Koineks, Crex24, Exmo, Upbit, Braziliex, BitMarket, Exrates, BitFlip, Indodax, DSX, Gate.io, C2CX, TDAX, Bitlish, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Binance, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Ovis and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

