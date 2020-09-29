Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,786.37 or 1.00156045 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00633814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.01223989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005373 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00109442 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

