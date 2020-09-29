Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,441. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,647,000 after purchasing an additional 173,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after purchasing an additional 354,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 40.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

