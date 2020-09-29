Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Blackline reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.18. 14,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,032. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackline has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,013 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,323 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Blackline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Blackline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

