Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to announce sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the highest is $85.42 million. Blackline posted sales of $74.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year sales of $337.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $338.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $399.77 million, with estimates ranging from $386.22 million to $418.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,013 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 97.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.38 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $94.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.