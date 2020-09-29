Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.