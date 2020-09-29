BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
