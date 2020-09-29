BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 34,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

