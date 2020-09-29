Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MUH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 189,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 182.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

