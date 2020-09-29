Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MUH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.
About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
