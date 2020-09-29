BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

