Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,911. Blonder Tongue Labs has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

