bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.07 Per Share

Analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($3.81). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($12.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

BLUE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,090. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 58,484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

