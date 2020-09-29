BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BLSFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

