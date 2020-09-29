B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.46. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

