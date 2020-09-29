BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Plans GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.39 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million and a PE ratio of 44.72.

In other BMO UK/PAR 0.001 news, insider Helen Galbraith acquired 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,873.60 ($5,061.54).

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

