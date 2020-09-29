Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 203.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boc Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Boc Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

