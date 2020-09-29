Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to $0.43

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $0.56 to $0.43 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.52.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 955,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

