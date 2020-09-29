Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to $0.43

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $0.56 to $0.43 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.52.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 955,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: What is a conference call?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.