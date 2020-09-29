BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BHOOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.79.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

